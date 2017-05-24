CBN engages stakeholders on ‘Tweet-Meet’ to address issues on economy

The Central Bank of Nigeria will be convening a Tweet-Meet on the economy on Thursday, May 25th, 2017 to engage opinion shapers and stakeholders on the economy in a live interactive session on Twitter. The planned engagement will provide the opportunity for the apex bank to interact with Nigerians and indeed the global community directly […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

