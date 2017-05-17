Pages Navigation Menu

CBN floods forex market with $457.3m

Posted on May 17, 2017

Central Bank of Nigeria on Monday, May 15, 2017, injected the sum of $457.3 million into various segments of the market after a lull witnessed in the foreign exchange market last week. A breakdown of the offers indicates that both the spot and forwards segments garnered a total of $267.3 million while the wholesale segment […]

