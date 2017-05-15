Pages Navigation Menu

CBN injects $457.3m into forex market

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday injected 457.3 million dollars into various segments of the market. The CBN Spokesman, Mr Isaac Okorafor in a statement in Abuja, said that both the spot and forwards segments garnered 267.

