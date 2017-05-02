Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN to offer $100 million on forward market

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Central Bank of Nigeria plans to offer $100 million in currency forwards on Tuesday for settlement in between one week and 45 days, traders said. The bank, which has been intervening on the spot and forward markets to meet demand, said that all dollar allotments must be backed by demand from customers. The naira…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post CBN to offer $100 million on forward market appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.