CBN to offer $100 million on forward market
The Central Bank of Nigeria plans to offer $100 million in currency forwards on Tuesday for settlement in between one week and 45 days, traders said. The bank, which has been intervening on the spot and forward markets to meet demand, said that all dollar allotments must be backed by demand from customers. The naira…
The post CBN to offer $100 million on forward market appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!