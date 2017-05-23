CBN Will Boost Dollar Sales to Support Economy

Nigeria’s central bank will increase dollar sales to support the economy and bolster the naira after leaving its key interest rate at a record high level. “Interventions will be more vigorous and intense,” Governor Godwin Emefiele told reporters in the capital, Abuja, after announcing the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to keep the benchmark rate at…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post CBN Will Boost Dollar Sales to Support Economy appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

