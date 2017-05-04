CCS Kaduna wins 1st Rashidi Yekini U-13 tourney

Ilorin – Christ Comprehensive School, Kaduna on Thursday defeated Tornadoes FC of Abeokuta by 1-0 to win the maiden edition of Rashidi Yekini U-13 Boys Football Championship.

The final was decided at Ira Grammar School playing ground, Ira, Oyun local government area of Kwara.

The only goal was scored in the 23rd minute by Attach Peter, who eventually ended the competition as the Highest Goal Scorer, with seven goals.

Eleven teams participated in the competition introduced to discover new Rashidi Yekinis in Nigeria.

The Onira of Ira, Oba Abdulwahab Oyetoro, who watched the match with the Onipe of Ipee, Oba Muftau Titiloye and other Chiefs in the Local Government used the occasion to appeal to Kwara Government to build a mini stadium in Ira.

He commended the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki for immortalising the late Goal King, and at the same time, creating a platform for youths to rise to stardom.

The Director of Football, ABS FC, Alloy Chukwuemeka, who led his team to pay homage to the Onira in his palace before the final match said that the Senate President, while donating to late Yekini’s mother last year, had pledged to institute the competition for U-13 team in Nigeria.

The team and members of the Main and Local Organising Committee also visited the tomb of late Rashidi Yekini, where they offered special prayers, especially for the new generation of players.

Abdullah Suleiman of Foyeke FC, Ira was picked as Best Goalkeeper, Gata Abdullah as MVP, and Waidi Sanjo of Iyabo Ibiyeye of Offa as Best Coach.

The match was also watched by the state PRO of APC, Alhaji Suleiman Busari, former Chairman of Kwara United, Barr. Bamidele Aluko, the family of late Yekini and others.

The competition will continue biennially in Ira

