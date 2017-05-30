Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dozens of Iraqis killed as Isis targets Baghdad during Ramadan – The Guardian

Posted on May 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Dozens of Iraqis killed as Isis targets Baghdad during Ramadan
The Guardian
A man drags a piece of debris from the site of the bombing in Baghdad. Photograph: Ali Abbas/EPA. Iraq. Dozens of Iraqis killed as Isis targets Baghdad during Ramadan. Thirteen killed as families break fast at ice-cream shop in centre of Iraqi capital
ISIS targets the young, then the old in twin Baghdad bombingsCNN
ISIS bombs an ice cream shop in BaghdadPRI
Blasts strike Baghdad days into Ramadan, killing 27Aljazeera.com
Financial Times –Fox News –Daily Star –BuzzFeed News
all 184 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.