Dozens of Iraqis killed as Isis targets Baghdad during Ramadan – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Dozens of Iraqis killed as Isis targets Baghdad during Ramadan
The Guardian
A man drags a piece of debris from the site of the bombing in Baghdad. Photograph: Ali Abbas/EPA. Iraq. Dozens of Iraqis killed as Isis targets Baghdad during Ramadan. Thirteen killed as families break fast at ice-cream shop in centre of Iraqi capital …
ISIS targets the young, then the old in twin Baghdad bombings
ISIS bombs an ice cream shop in Baghdad
Blasts strike Baghdad days into Ramadan, killing 27
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!