CDQ ft. Davido – Ko Funny – Free Mp3 Download
Brand New Music from CDQ featuring Davido produced by Papi Jay. Further mixed and mastered by Suka Sound.
Video drops soon. Stay tuned.
DOWNLOAD
This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!