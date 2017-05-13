Celebrating Opeyemi Odutemowo, the 29-year old Nigerian Lady with a Ph.D in Nuclear Physics

Congratulations are in order for Opeyemi S. Odutemowo who just bagged a Ph.D degree in Nuclear Physics from the University of Pretoria, South Africa. Opeyemi, a graduate of Applied physics (Geophysics) from the University of Lagos, attended Mayflower School, Ikenne. Her brother twitted the news earlier this week. Thats my sister bagging her P.hd in Physics (Nuclear Physics) […]

The post Celebrating Opeyemi Odutemowo, the 29-year old Nigerian Lady with a Ph.D in Nuclear Physics appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

