Celebrating World Telecommunication Day – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Celebrating World Telecommunication Day
The Nation Newspaper
Gone are the days when various telecommunication gizmos where the exclusive preserve of the rich. It is funny now, but just a few years ago, (more specifically, between the year 2000 and 2003), the cost of a mobile phone was on the high end; talkless …
Why do we celebrate World Telecommunication and Information Society Day?
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!