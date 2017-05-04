Celebrities react to Banky W’s engagement to Adesua Etomi

SOME Nigerian celebrities have reacted to the latest news of Banky W’s engagement to Actress Adesua Etomi. Banky W on Wednesday broke the internet after much pressure to get married as he revealed he was finally settling down with Etomi. The development has generated many reactions from celebrities and Nigerians on social media. Big Brother […]

The post Celebrities react to Banky W’s engagement to Adesua Etomi appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

