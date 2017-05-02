Pages Navigation Menu

Celta Vigo plot Man Utd Europa exit

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Jose Mourinho must patch up an injury-ravaged Manchester United squad as the English side’s quest for Europa League glory faces its stiffest test yet with a semi-final, first leg trip to Celta Vigo on Thursday. The Portuguese manager described United’s nine-match April schedule as “not human” after another disappointing 1-1 home draw in the Premier […]

