Celta Vigo plot Man Utd Europa exit
Jose Mourinho must patch up an injury-ravaged Manchester United squad as the English side’s quest for Europa League glory faces its stiffest test yet with a semi-final, first leg trip to Celta Vigo on Thursday. The Portuguese manager described United’s nine-match April schedule as “not human” after another disappointing 1-1 home draw in the Premier […]
The post Celta Vigo plot Man Utd Europa exit appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!