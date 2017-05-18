Celtic move to 103 points after routing Partick Thistle – Irish Independent
Irish Independent
Celtic move to 103 points after routing Partick Thistle
Celtic were at their thrilling best as they thrashed Partick Thistle 5-0 in their Ladbrokes Premiership encounter at Firhill. The Hoops came racing out of the traps and striker Leigh Griffiths scored from the spot in the 17th minute and further goals …
Scottish Premiership: Patrick Roberts scores twice as Celtic thrash Partick
Roberts helps Celtic reach 100 goals
Partick 0 – 5 Celtic: Rodgers' men a step closer to history
