Censors Board approves 62 movies for April 2017 – Vanguard

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Censors Board approves 62 movies for April 2017
The National Film and Video Board,NFVCB, has verified and approved a total of 62 movies for the month of April 2017. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. •NFVCA boss, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas. According to the Director of Film Censorship and …

