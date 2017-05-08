Pages Navigation Menu

Centenary city probe: Court stops Reps from prosecuting ex-SFG Anyim

Posted on May 8, 2017

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Maitama, has restrained the House of Representatives from ordering the arrest of the erstwhile Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, over alleged fraud in the Centenary City Project that was initiated by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

The court, in an ex-parte order that was issued by Justice U.A. Musale on May 4, specifically restrained the House of Reps by itself or through any of the security agencies, from acting on the report of its Committee on FCT which was adopted on March 16, pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice  Anyim filed before it.

Anyim Pius Anyim

The former SGF had in a suit marked CV/1303/17, which he filed through his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, told the court that the Respondents are planning to use the said report “as a basis of directing security agencies to arrest, detain and to file criminal charges against the person of the Applicant”.

Aside seeking the nullification of the report, Anyim prayed the court to bar the Respondents from directing anybody, or any security agency to act on the report, by arresting, detaining, maligning or victimizing him, pending the determination of his suit.

According to him, “Unless the Respondents are restrained as a matter of grave urgency pending the determination of the motion on notice, they shall continue to act on the report, malign and victimize the person of the Applicant notwithstanding the present action which seeks to set aside and nullify the said report”.

Cited as 1st and 2nd Respondents in the suit are the House of Representatives and Chairman, House Committee on FCT, Hon. Herman Hembe.

