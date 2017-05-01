Central Africa fears return of LRA after hunt for Joseph Kony ends – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Central Africa fears return of LRA after hunt for Joseph Kony ends
The Guardian
Former LRA child soldier Charles, 12, pictured in 2004 after he was captured by Ugandan troops. Photograph: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP/Getty Images. Joseph Kony. Central Africa fears return of LRA after hunt for Joseph Kony ends. Decision by US and African …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!