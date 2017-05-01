Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Central Africa fears return of LRA after hunt for Joseph Kony ends – The Guardian

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Guardian

Central Africa fears return of LRA after hunt for Joseph Kony ends
The Guardian
Former LRA child soldier Charles, 12, pictured in 2004 after he was captured by Ugandan troops. Photograph: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP/Getty Images. Joseph Kony. Central Africa fears return of LRA after hunt for Joseph Kony ends. Decision by US and African …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.