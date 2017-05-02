Pages Navigation Menu

Centre empowers 75 women IDPs on vocational skills acquisition in Borno

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Centre For Women Development (NCWD) has graduated 75 female Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno,  after a 10-day Economic Empowerment training on various skills acquisition. The Director-General, NCWD, Mary Eta, disclosed this at the graduation of the beneficiaries at the Women Development Centre (WDC), in Maiduguri on Tuesday. Eta said that the programme was […]

