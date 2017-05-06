Centurion Riyad Mahrez shines in comfortable Leicester win over Watford – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Centurion Riyad Mahrez shines in comfortable Leicester win over Watford
The Guardian
A year can be a long time in football. Twelve months after the 5,000-1 shots were crowned Premier League champions here, goals from Wilfred Ndidi, Riyad Mahrez and Marc Albrighton secured victory for Leicester over Watford in a match that will …
EPL Review: Ndidi scores for Leicester City, Iheanacho enjoys big win
Wilfred Ndidi and Riyad Mahrez on target to edge Leicester towards top half finish with victory over Watford
Live Commentary: Leicester City 3-0 Watford – as it happened
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!