Cerezo Confident Griezmann Will Stay

Despite the interest for Griezmann coming from Manchester United, Atletico Madrid president, Enrique Cerezo is confident he will stay.

Jose Mourinho is reported to have made Griezmann his number 1 target for the transfer window, after qualifying for the UCL.

However, Cerezo is quite sure the frenchman will stay and play in their new home ground of the Wanda Metropolitano.

He told Spanish newspaper Marca: “Griezmann will stay here. Not here at the Calderon, but at the Wanda.”

