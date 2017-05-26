CFAO launches F40J Yamaha 4-Stroke Outboard Motor

By Theodore Opara

CFAO Yamaha Motor Nigeria Limited, a joint venture of the CFAO group and Yamaha Motor Company in Nigeria has launched into the market the all-new F40J Yamaha 4-stroke Outboard Motor, coming with a lot of outstanding features.

Speaking during the launch held at the company’s head office in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, CFAO Yamaha Motor Nigeria’s Managing Director, Mr. Olivier Levigne stated that the new motor is the first of its kind in the market.

According to him, the “Yamaha F40J Out Board Motor is another strong model in the Yamaha family. It is durable, extraordinarily fuel efficient, manually operated, easily maintained with carburettor, self-diagnostic, user and environment friendly and comes with a strong manufacturer’s after-sales support.

It was further stated that an operator of the F40J motor stands to save 1,500,000 million Naira on fuel per annum when it is operated for at least 1450 hours.

Mr. Levigne who said the new F40J is being introduced with a promotional price, added that his company ensured that the F40J Motor is fully tropicalized for the Nigerian market as it took time to test run the product in different parts of the country before the official introduction.

He explained that “the journey of F40J started with the ban on all motors with 2 stroke engine system by the federal government of Nigeria in 2011 due to the negative effect of the discharges on the ozone layer and human health.

“In 2013, Yamaha Motor Company of Japan started the test run of some of their 4 stroke motors on Nigerian waters in Lagos, Ondo and Rivers states with the F20C, F25D, FT50C, F75 and F100B. 40 hp was not included in the test run due to its electric running system (use of battery)”.

According to him, “two F40B (manual) were included into the test run list early 2015. The monitoring was done on Ilaje waterways in Ondo state with the fishermen and transporters. One year after, another corrected 2 units of F40J Yamaha 4 stroke motor prototype were introduced for final test run for one year and ended in November 2016”.

Also speaking, the company’s Deputy Managing Director/Marketing Director, Mr. Hisashi Fujii, affirmed the ruggedness and durability of the F40J, which according to him, has an outstanding second hand value.

The F40J was unveiled by the company’s MD, DMD and a representative of the Lagos state government, Mr. Bolaji Balogun, who represented the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture.

