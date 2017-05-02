Chameleone displays affection for wife at birthday party. [Photos]

By Our Reporter

Jose Chameleone has put recent divorce rumours to bed once and for all.

The “Sweet Banana” singer who recently made headlines after his wife, Daniella Atim reportedly filed for divorce proved that all is well again as he stepped out with her for his birthday celebrations.

Daniella had reportedly accused Chameleone of domestic violence, revealing that he often came back home drunk and beat her up for no apparent reason. She could not stand the abusive marriage anymore and had since moved to officially dissolve the marriage in court.

However, following earnest pleas from the singer and a promise to change his behaviour, Daniella finally returned after abandoning their marital home for close to a month.

The couple appears to have indeed resolved their issues and their love is blossoming again. Chameleone and Daniella could not keep hands off each other as the singer celebrated his 39th birthday at Cayenne Lounge on Sunday.

The couple arrived at the venue hand-in-hand around midnight and kept close company throughout the evening as Chameleone celebrated his big day with close friends, family and fans. The couple could be seen smiling at each other through out the event that went on till wee hours of the morning.

Here are some photos of the couple at the event:

