Liverpool News: Jurgen Klopp plays down importance of Middlesbrough clash – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Liverpool News: Jurgen Klopp plays down importance of Middlesbrough clash
Daily Star
His side need a win against already relegated Boro to secure a top-four spot and a place in the Champions League, with Manchester City and Arsenal also in the shake-up. But the Kop boss insists the game will not be treated like a World Cup final.
Ogden: It's a long way back from UCL exile
Premier League final day, what TV channel are matches on, what time is kick off and could there be a play-off?
Liverpool v Middlesbrough: Arsenal given hope of Champions League qualification for six reasons
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!