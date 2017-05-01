Champions League: Zidane refuses to commit future to Real Madrid ahead of Atletico clash – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Irish Independent
|
Champions League: Zidane refuses to commit future to Real Madrid ahead of Atletico clash
Daily Post Nigeria
Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, has refused to commit his future to the club, ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final clash with rivals Atletico Madrid. Zidane's current deal runs out in June and there have been speculations over whether …
