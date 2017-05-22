Pages Navigation Menu

Channels Kids Cup: Ghana, Benin arrive

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

…As hostilities begin

Schools from The republic of Benin and Ghana arrived yesterday to add to the 14 Nigerian schools that will prosecute the 2017 Channels Kid Cup, taking place in Lagos at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

The tournament which kicks off today will end on Children’s Day, May 27 at the mainbowl of the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

This is the ninth edition of the competition and the first in its international series with the presence of schools from Ghana and Benin.

 

