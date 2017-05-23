Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Channels TV State House Correspondent is Dead

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The State House correspondent of Channels Television, Chukwuma Onuekusi, is dead.

Premium Times reports that Mr. Onuekusi died Tuesday morning at a private clinic in Abuja after battling an undisclosed ailment.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The deceased had reported for Channels since 1998. He covered successive administrations since Olusegun Obasanjo.

 

 

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng                                                          

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Channels TV State House Correspondent is Dead appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.