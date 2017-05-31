Pages Navigation Menu

Chaplain’s Sack: Let the Church and State Government Handle it – Lagos CAN

Posted on May 31, 2017

The Lagos State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday called for understanding of Lagosians on the removal of the Presiding Chaplain of Chapel of Christ the Light Church, Lagos. The Chairman of CAN, Lagos State Chapter, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, briefed newsmen at the church on the sack of Venerable Femi Taiwo, […]

