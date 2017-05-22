Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Charge coup plotters for treasonable felony before it’s too late – Falana

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Femi Falana (SAN), yesterday urged the Nigerian government to arrest those planning to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and try them for treasonable felony before it’s too late. Recall that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, last week said he received information that some individuals were approaching some officers […]

Charge coup plotters for treasonable felony before it’s too late – Falana

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.