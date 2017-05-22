Charge coup plotters for treasonable felony before it’s too late – Falana

Femi Falana (SAN), yesterday urged the Nigerian government to arrest those planning to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and try them for treasonable felony before it’s too late. Recall that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, last week said he received information that some individuals were approaching some officers […]

Charge coup plotters for treasonable felony before it's too late – Falana

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

