Charlie Shrem Takes Director Position with Decentral

Major blockchain company Decentralize announced on May 8 they recruited well-known bitcoin extraordinaire and entrepreneur Charlie Shrem as their Director of Business & Community Development.

Also read: Well Known Investors Are Betting Big on Bitcoin

Shrem will be in charge of propelling their integrative networks forward and aiding CEO Anthony Di Lorio in promoting their products, including the Jaxx brand multi-sig, multi-platform wallet.

They company said, “Within this role, Shrem will manage partnerships, advance the integration roadmap, and join CEO and Founder Anthony Di Iorio in promoting the Jaxx brand and vision to the community.”

The company’s website mentioned that Di Lorio and Shrem go way back, and have been partners for many years. The company’s press release stated that Shrem founded the Bitcoin Foundation and Bitinstant. About the same time, Di Lorio founded Etherium, Kryptokit, and the Bitcoin Alliance of Canada in 2013.

Di Lorio said of shrem,

Charlie is a true leader in the blockchain industry, and our vision is aligned to unite the blockchain community and provide tools that allow everyone control of their digital lives.

Decentral’s Jaxx Wallet

Decentral is most known for Jaxx, a multi-coin cryptocurrency wallet that syncs across multiple platforms. The wallet includes the ability to make exchanges between currencies, a part from sending and receiving coins.

The company says their wallet is compatible with “Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Dash, Zcash, Litecoin and many other popular coins and tokens.” They go onto say, “a simple single backup phrase allows users to interact with all digital assets Jaxx will ever carry.”

Besides the partnership with Shrem, Decentralize along with the Jaxx brand, intends on announcing more partnerships and alliances as they build their brand and develop new technology.

Do you think the company will be better suited to future endeavors with Shrem on their team? Let us know in the comments section below.

Images courtesy of Shutterstock, Steemit.com, and Jaxx.io

Need to calculate your bitcoin holdings? Check our tools section.

The post Charlie Shrem Takes Director Position with Decentral appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

