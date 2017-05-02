Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Charly Boy: Una Go Soon Die for Nothing

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Arrogantly ignorant Nigerian youths, una cup don full. Why must fellow Nigerians remind me daily that the youths are irredeemable. Joor, It is high time una receive sense by force or else many of una go just die for nothing and the few wey go remain go chop sand sand. Our Mumu should be over. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.