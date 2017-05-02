Charly Boy: Una Go Soon Die for Nothing

Arrogantly ignorant Nigerian youths, una cup don full. Why must fellow Nigerians remind me daily that the youths are irredeemable. Joor, It is high time una receive sense by force or else many of una go just die for nothing and the few wey go remain go chop sand sand. Our Mumu should be over. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

