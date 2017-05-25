Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport trains 30 transport professionals

Thirty transport professionals have been trained on the new trend and development in the transport industry by Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transports (CILT).

Reynolds Shodeinde, Assistant Director (Administration) CILT, made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the training was continuous for all professional members of the institute.

He said that the training would enable members to be informed and imbibe better ways of discharging their duties.

He said: “it is a continuous training; it is called Mandatory Professional Development Programme (MPDP), and it is aimed at improving the skills, the proficiency of participants and professionals in logistic and transport industry.

“The training is mandatory for our members to expose them to the current trend within the industry and international best practices.

“It is also an opportunity for networking among practitioners and professionals.

“At the end of the training, the participants will be better informed as they would have learnt better ways and process of doing their job.“

Shodeinde commended the federal government on the rail concession, stressing that there is need for things to be done differently to get new result.

He said that the concession would lead to efficient management of the sub-sector.

