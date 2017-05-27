Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Check out Davido’s epic reply to a twitter user who called him out for refusing to render help to the students he promised

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer and proud father of two girls, Davido has become a trending topic on Twitter, not for his music, but over an embarrassing issue – two weeks ago, the singer had offered to pay the tuition fee of his namesake, David Adeleke, who appears to be a journalist. It’s not revealed that the poor …

The post Check out Davido’s epic reply to a twitter user who called him out for refusing to render help to the students he promised appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.