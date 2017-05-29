Check Out This Really Cool Skating App Created By Two Local Dudes [Video]

When something produced in Cape Town is lighthearted, fun and really well executed, it’s important we support local and get involved.

Other than that awesome LEGO tape we were introduced to a couple of months back, there’s a new app in town – available only on iTunes – that allows you to go on a skate adventure with a character of your choice.

Called ‘Skate Now’, it works with your phone camera and turns any environment into your own personal skatepark, which you can then record and share with mates.

And the characters, each with their own backstory, will not disappoint:

Once you see how they move, we’re pretty sure you’ll be downloading it to give it a go yourself:

Basically the app version of fingerboards, Cape Town style.

Created by Nicholas Smal, one half of comedy duo Derick Watts & The Sunday Blues, and Jacques van der Merwe, we’re flippin’ excited to have a little fun with it.

Cue videos of Mr President failing and falling all over the 2OV office.

[source:facebook]

