Check The Full List Of JAMB 2017 Possible Cut Off Marks for Nigeria Institutions
Most candidates having received their 2017 JAMB results must be wondering their chances of securing admission this year.
At this stage, one of the important things you need to know is the possible cut-off mark of you school of choice for 2017/2018 admission.
The cut-off marks denotes the minimum JAMB score you are required to have to be able to participate in the admission screening exercise for your school of choice.
This will enable you to know if you qualify for your school admission screening and equally help you determine if you need to go for JAMB change of course and or institution.
At the moment, JAMB and institutions have not announced their official cut-off marks. So what we have here is based on what it was last year and in previous years for these institutions.
Please note that these cut-offs are subject to change by the individual institutions, depending on the performance of students that selected them.
Below is a list of the possible Cut-off marks of these institutions for 2017/2018.
List of Schools and their UTME Cut-off Marks
|TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS
|CUT OFF MARKS
|Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma (AAU)
|180
|Adekunle Ajasin University Anyingba (AAUA)
|180
|Abia state polytechnic (AbiaPoly)
|150
|Abia State University Uturu (ABSU)
|180
|Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria
|180
|Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD)
|180
|Akwa-Ibom State University (AKSU)
|180
|Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education
|180
|Anambra State University Uli (ANSU)
|180
|Auchi Polytrchnic
|between 150, 160 and 180 depending on the course
|Benson Idahosa University
|180
|Bauchi State University
|180
|Bells University of Technology, Ota
|180
|Bowen University
|180
|Benue State University
|180, Medicine 200
|Bayero University Kano
|180
|covenant university
|180
|Cross River University (CRUTECH)
|180
|Delta State University, Abraka (DELSU)
|180
|Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe
|150
|Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashiuku
|150
|Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro
|150
|Dental School Enugu
|150
|Ebonyi State University (EBSU)
|180
|Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU)
|180 (as at 2014/2015)
|Enugu State University of Science Technology (ESUT)
|180
|Federal Polytechnic Nekede
|150
|Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti
|170
|Federal Polytechnic, Bida
|150
|Federal Poly Ede
|150
|Federal Polytechnic Idah
|150
|Federal polytechnic Ilaro
|150
|Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
|150
|Federal Polytechnic Offa
|150
|Federal Polytechnic Oko
|150
|FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF AGRIC MAKURDI
|180
|Federal University Dutse
|180
|Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Katsina
|180
|Federal University Kashere (FUKASHERE)
|180
|Federal University Lafia FULAFIA
|180
|Federal University Lokoja FULOKOJA
|180
|Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)
|200 (as at 2014/2015)
|Federal University Ndufu-Alike FUNAI
|180
|Federal University Otuoke
|180
|Federal University Oye-Ekiti FUOYE
|180
|Federal University of Petroleum Resources FUPRE
|180
|Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA)
|200
|Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA)
|– 180 or 200 depending on the course
|Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO)
|180
|Federal University Wukari
|180
|Gombe State University
|180
|Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University IBBU
|–180 for Sci, Agric, Languages, Edu & Arts. –190 for Management & Social Sci.
|Igbinedion University Okada
|180
|Imo State Polytechnic
|150
|Imo State University (IMSU)
|180
|Institute of Management and Technology IMT
|150
|Kaduna Polytechnic
|150
|Kaduna State University (KASU)
|180
|kogi state polytechnic
|150
|Kogi State University (KSU)
|180
|Kebbi State University of Science and Technology
|180
|Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST)
|180
|Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin
|150
|Kwara State University (KWASU)
|180
|Lagos polytechnic
|150
|Lagos State University
|180
|Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH)
|200
|Madonna University Okija
|180
|Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH)
|180
|Moshood Abiola Polytechnic
|150
|Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike
|180
|Nasarawa State University, Keffi
|180
|Niger state Polytechnic Zungeru
|150
|Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU/UNIZIK)
|180
|Obafemi Awolowo University
|200
|Olabisi Onabanjo University OOU
|180
|Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH)
|180
|Osun State University (UNIOSUN)
|180 – Genereal. 200 for� Accounting, Economics, Political Science and Law.
|Osun State Polytechnic, Iree
|150
|Polytechnic Ibadan
|150
|Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUS T)
|180
|Rivers State Polytechnic
|150
|TAI Solarin University of Education (TASUED)
|180
|Umaru Musa Yaradua University
|180
|Usman Danfodio University Sokoto UDUSOK
|180
|University of Abuja
|180
|University of Benin (UNIBEN)
|200
|University of Calabar
|200 and above for Medicine/Surgery and Law and 180 (for every other course).
|University of Ibadan
|200
|University of Jos
|180
|University of Lagos (UNILAG)
|200
|University of Ilorin (Unilorin)
|200
|University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID)
|180
|University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)
|180
|University of Uyo(UNIUYO)
|180
|University of Nigeria, Nsukka(UNN)
|180
|Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH)
|150
|Yobe State University (YSU)
|180
The cut-off marks for all colleges of education stands at 150 for NCE and for those that offer degree prgrammes the cut of mark is 180
