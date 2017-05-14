Check Your 2017/2018 JAMB UTME Results Online For Free Without Scratch Cards

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), is releasing the results of the 2017 Computer based Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted today batch by batch.

The graphical result is being sent to candidates via SMS at the end of each day’s exam.

Note that the scores will be sent to candidates who provided correct phone numbers during registration.

Thereafter, the results would be uploaded online on the Jamb e-facility portal.

To check the 2017 Jamb Utme result online, follow the steps outlined below;

Visit the Jamb result checking portal via the link below;

> http://www.jamb.org.ng

Click on the ‘Check your Results’ tab,

Enter your Registration No./eMail in the space provided,

Then Click the “Check Result” button to check your result.

You can also login to your profile to access and print your Jamb scores and JAMB Result slip.

