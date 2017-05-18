Check your email for results, JAMB advises candidates

• Lawyer sues exam board for alleged violation of applicants’ human rights

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised candidates to check their results in their email boxes.The examination body said it has conducted Computer Based Test (CBT) for 1,144,198 candidates since the test began last Saturday.

JAMB’s spokesman, Fabian Benjamin confirmed in a chat yesterday that results were being released within 24 hours of completion of the test. The examinations are expected to be rounded off on May 20.

Benjamin, who confirmed that the results of the first and second tranches of the examinations (Saturday and Monday) had been released, advised candidates to check their results in their electronic mail boxes or JAMB portal.

“We have sent results to the candidates’ respective e-mail boxes. If it is not there, they should check on the portal. Saturday and Monday examination results are out, and we are already processing those of Tuesday,” he stated

Benjamin added that the breakdown of the results would be published after the last set of candidates has completed the examination.Meanwhile, a legal practitioner, Gozie Francis Moneke has filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Awka, against JAMB, alleging gross violation of the fundamental rights of candidates who registered for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across the country.

Moneke, who is based in Awka, Anambra State, said the suit is on behalf of about 1.7 million candidates who registered for the 2017 UTME, just as he demanded that JAMB pay the sum of N2,000 to each of the candidates amounting to N3.4 trillion.

In the suit filed yesterday, he alleged that JAMB imposed cumbersome application procedure on candidates, making the process unduly lengthy, lasting between one to two weeks as candidates visited the examination authourity’s offices in their states, banks or CBT centres and standing in long queues for hours under the sun and rain.

He also alleged that the board “imposed extortionate and exploitative fees” of N2,000 on each candidate for data correction and N700 for centre registration change.

According to him, JAMB provided the UTME syllabus and other information relevant to the examination only in an internet enabled computer disc, and this is a clear discrimination against thousands of the candidates who do not have access to computer or internet.

“Such candidates were unfairly prevented from preparing adequately for the examination. All these amount to violation of the fundamental rights of the candidate,” he said.

