Checkout The New Look Of Maryland Ahead Of Lagos At 50 Anniversary (Photos)

Posted on May 13, 2017

Newly built statue at Maryland as part of the urban regeneration to beautify and celebrate Lagos @ 50 as well as promote the cultural heritage of the State by the Lagos Government See more photos below… Photo Credit: SnappGist.com

