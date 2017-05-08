Pages Navigation Menu

Checkout This Lovely Photo Of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, His Wife Cynthia And Her $3,290 Gucci Bag.

“Rubbin Minds” Talk show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu‘s wife, Cynthia, stepped out rocking her $3,290 Gucci Dionysus Metallic Leather Shoulder bag, to Banky W. and Adesua Etomi’s wedding introduction party yesterday. Source: Yabaleftonline

