Checkout What This Anambra Radio DJ Posted On Facebook Before His Death

A Nigerian Disc Jockey, Raymond Akaolisa has died. The death of Raymond, an Anambra based DJ and presenter who worked with Odenigbo99.1FM in Obosi, Anambra State has left many in shock. Raymond, popularly known as DJ Raw in the Eastern part of the country died on Saturday, May 20, 2017, after battling an undisclosed illness …

