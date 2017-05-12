Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea ace Hazard predicts Ronaldo and Messi replacements – Daily Mail

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Chelsea ace Hazard predicts Ronaldo and Messi replacements
Daily Mail
Eden Hazard believes that Neymar, Antoine Griezmann and Paulo Dybala could possibly replace Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best players in the world. Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the Ballon d'Or award over the last 10 years but the …
Hazard: I can win Ballon d'Or at ChelseaESPN FC
Chelsea star Eden Hazard names three players he thinks will take over from Lionel Messi and Cristiano RonaldoMirror.co.uk
Not Cristiano Ronaldo, not Messi, this Argentine is the best paid footballerHindustan Times

all 41 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.