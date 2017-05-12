Chelsea ace Hazard predicts Ronaldo and Messi replacements – Daily Mail
|
|
Chelsea ace Hazard predicts Ronaldo and Messi replacements
Eden Hazard believes that Neymar, Antoine Griezmann and Paulo Dybala could possibly replace Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best players in the world. Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the Ballon d'Or award over the last 10 years but the …
