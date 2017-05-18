Chelsea Begin Thibaut Courtois New Contract Talks

Chelsea have opened negotiations over a new contract with ‘keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Courtois’ current contract runs out in 2019 and 360Nobs understands he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid are understood to be keen on the 25-year old Belgian international but Spanish media suggest they are favouring Man United No 1 David de Gea.

One source said: “If Chelsea want to be the best team, they need the best players and Thibaut is one.

“If Thibaut stays in London he deserves the best conditions at his level.”

The goalkeeper reportedly earns £100,000 a week at Stamford Bridge but is asking for an extra £50,000 in his new deal.

