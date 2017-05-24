Pages Navigation Menu

Chelsea cancel victory parade after Manchester bomb attack

Posted on May 24, 2017

Chelsea have cancelled a victory parade scheduled for Sunday in London in the light of Monday’s bomb attack in Manchester. Antonio Conte’s side won the English Premier League title last Sunday and could claim the double by winning Saturday’s English FA Cup final match at Wembley. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that thousands…

