Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea crowned 2016/17 Premier league Champions

Posted on May 21, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Chelsea FC finished their 2016/17 English Premier League campaign in style beating Sunderland 5-1. The win was the 30th for the Blues and it is a record number for the London club in a single season. Javier Manquillo surprisingly shot the hosts in front when he struck three minutes into the game. However, Chelsea gave …

The post Chelsea crowned 2016/17 Premier league Champions appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.