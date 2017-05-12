Chelsea Crowned Premier League Champions After West Brom Victory

Chelsea Crowned Premier League Champions After West Brom Victory

Chelsea have won the English Premier League title after defeating West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at the Hawthorns on Friday night, May 12, 2017.

Tonight, Antonio Conte led the Stamford Bridge side to glory with two matches to spare – the sixth time that the Blues have been crowned English champions

Chelsea had to wait till the 82nd minute before Michy Batshuayi scored the goal that gave them the vital three points, meaning they hold an unassailable 10-point advantage over Tottenham.

West Brom gave Chelsea a good challenge in the encounter, and the hosts would have scored in the 15th minute, but Chris Brunt’s efforts was saved by Thibaut Courtois.

It is the sixth time that the Stamford Bridge side have won England’s top flight and the fourth time since 2004-05 that they have claimed the Premier League title.

Conte’s men have been recognised individually as well as collectively, with summer signing N’Golo Kante winning the PFA Player of the Year award and also claiming the Football Writer’s prize. His team mate Eden Hazard finished as runner-up in both categories.

The Blues can yet complete a league and cup double as they face Arsenal on May 27 at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

Chelsea fans can also look forward to European nights once more, with the Champions League set to return next season.

The post Chelsea Crowned Premier League Champions After West Brom Victory appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

