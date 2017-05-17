Chelsea Defender Nathan Ake Admits He Still Follows Watford

Nathan Ake has admitted he enjoyed facing former club Watford on Monday.

Ake spent last season on-loan at Vicarage Road.

“It was good to see some familiar faces on the pitch,” he told the Watford Observer. “It’s good to play against Watford again and they played a good game. We are not happy with the goals conceded, but we are pleased to get the win.

“They gave us a good test. They’re strong and they’ve got really good players. Watford is a really good team and I still follow them.

“I think the last couple of weeks have been a bit more down. But hopefully I think this season has been really good for them, they’re safe again and sometimes they play really good football.”

