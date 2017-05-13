Chelsea EPL title win: Fan names new-born child Antonio Moses

A die-hard Chelsea Football Club (FC) of England fan in Abakaliki, has named his newly-delivered baby-boy Antonio Moses, in the wake’s of the club’s league title win on Friday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chelsea on Friday night beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at the latter’s home-ground, Hawthorns to win the league title with two matches to spare. The fan, Mathew Irondu, a Construction Engineer, told NAN on Saturday that he named the boy, born last Thursday after the club’s Coach Antonio Conte and Nigerian star, Victor Moses as his own way of celebrating the win.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

