Chelsea Fans Blast Moses Over FA Cup Final Dive, Red Card

By James Agberebi:

Numerous Chelsea fans have expressed their disappointment with Nigeria international Victor Moses following his sending off for a dive in the Blues’ 2-1 FA Cup final loss to Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

With Chelsea 1-0 down following Alexis Sanchez’s opener five minutes into the first half, Moses was sent off for a second yellow card in the 68th minute for going down inside the box without any contact from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Chelsea equalised in the 76th minute through Diego Costa before Aaron Ramsey scored the winner three minutes later to land Arsenal their third FA Cup trophy in the last four seasons and a record 13th overall.

Reacting to Moses’ sending off, some of the fans took to their Twitter handles to vent their anger towards the 2016/2017 Premier League winner.

Roy Richmond @sherburn berated Moses for his actions after he was sent off.

“Moses threw away his black armband when he got sent off, the man is a disgrace and should be fined by Chelsea, hope he gets reprimanded,” Richmond wrote.

Raymond Nolan @raynolan1976 lamented Moses’ attempt to con the officials.

He wrote: “Victor moses threw himself on the ground, bad, sportsmanship. Threw his armband away in tunnell.

Total disgrace.”

El Patron @BelgianMaestro questioned Antonio Conte’s decision to play Moses.

He wrote: “It’s a disgrace that Moses has been in the team all season, a player not good enough for West Ham and Stoke starting for a top 4 team.”

Conte the Blue Alien @richiekay11 wrote: “I’m so much disappointed in this Chelsea team today.We lost and didn’t even try .Victor Moses didn’t do himself any good today. Terrible game.”

And on his part, Janique @janiqueisunique stated: “Terrible performance from us. Didn’t look up for it. And Moses chose the worst day to have his worst game of the season. C’est la vie.”

The post Chelsea Fans Blast Moses Over FA Cup Final Dive, Red Card appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

