Kante crowned Premier League Player of the Season – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Kante crowned Premier League Player of the Season
Vanguard
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has been named the Premier League Player of the Season. Kante crowned player of the season. Kante won the most combined votes from a panel of experts, captains of Premier League clubs and a public ballot.
Chelsea news: David Luiz reveals why he is 'scared' of N'Golo Kante
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!