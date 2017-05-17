Pages Navigation Menu

Chelsea news: Cesc Fabregas talks Conte, Mourinho and Pep – Daily Mail

Posted on May 17, 2017


Chelsea news: Cesc Fabregas talks Conte, Mourinho and Pep
Cesc Fabregas has revealed what has set Chelsea manager Antonio Conte apart from the likes of Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola this season. The Spanish midfielder has played under all three of the highly-decorated managers but his most recent …
