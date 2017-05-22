Pages Navigation Menu

Chelsea News: N’Golo Kante is the signing of the season – Alan Shearer – Daily Star

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Sports


Chelsea News: N'Golo Kante is the signing of the season – Alan Shearer
The Chelsea star guided the Blues to the title this campaign after his Leicester switch. Kante, 26, is the first player to win consecutive titles with different teams. The midfielder made 40 appearances in all competitions under Antonio Conte.

